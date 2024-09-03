Key Takeaways Microsoft maximizes the Thumbnail Preview feature in the Windows Taskbar to benefit users.

Edge's Thumbnail Preview now includes a Picture-in-Picture button for easier video multitasking.

PiP mode allows users to work while watching videos, but it's only available for Edge Canary users at present.

The Thumbnail preview in the Windows 11 taskbar is one of those features many argue that Apple should steal from Windows. While not every app developer can leverage that taskbar capability to its full potential and pass on the benefits to the users, Microsoft has recently shown how to take maximum advantage of the Thumbnail Preview in the Windows taskbar.

Microsoft smartly utilizes Windows Thumbnail preview to help you keep track of videos playing in Edge

As spotted by Windows Report, Microsoft has recently added a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) button in the Edge's thumbnail preview, allowing users to quickly switch to a small and floating video window that occupies only a tiny space on the screen. The PiP mode has been available in the Edge browser for a long time, but a little more hard work was required of users in order to use it. Users had to right-click the tab where the video was playing and then click Enter picture in picture. If you're using Edge Canary, all that's required of you now is to bring up Edge's thumbnail preview in the taskbar and click the PiP button.

Thumbnail app previews in the Windows taskbar show a small window of the open app when you hover your mouse/cursor over it. They also include some useful control options, like play/pause, and skip buttons. If you're playing videos in Microsoft Edge while performing other tasks on your Windows PC, you can hover your mouse over the Edge app icon in the taskbar for the thumbnail preview to show up and pause that video. You can also mute/unmute videos from Edge thumbnail preview, but that feature is still being worked on and is available to a limited set of people. Now, in addition to those buttons, Edge's media playback controls in the Thumbnail preview also include a button to enter or exit the PiP mode.

How does PiP help and is it available to all?

By entering PiP mode, you can continue working on documents, write notes, browse the web, or whatever you think is important, all while continuing to watch the video. The fact that it takes up only a small portion of your screen helps you better focus on the current app session. But even if you find it obtrusive, you can always drag that window and change its position.

However, the new PiP option in the Edge thumbnail preview is limited to Canary users. If you're using Edge Canary, navigate to Settings > Appearance and scroll down till you see the Split screen section. Below it, you'll now see Show media control in the Windows taskbar icon toggle. You'll need to enable the toggle for all the media control options, including PiP, to appear in the Edge Thumbnail preview.