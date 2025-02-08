I’ve been a part of the self-hosting ecosystem for a long time, and let me tell you, it’s filled to the brim with all sorts of fun and interesting projects. On the practical side of things, you’ve got the e-book management platform Calibre Web, budgeting powerhouse Firefly III, PKM system TriliumNext Notes, and a host of other utilities. For security experts, there’s the network traffic probe ntopng and self-hosted firewall OPNsense.

But if you’re looking for some fun apps to spice up your home lab, I’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of the most quirky (but still fairly useful) services you can host on your workstation.

5 AdventureLog

For trekkers, tourists, and travelers