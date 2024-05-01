Key Takeaways The Rabbit R1 app was able to be installed on a Google Pixel 6a.

Rabbit developers didn't appear to properly verify server requests, allowing unofficial devices to access the app.

The Rabbit R1 in its entirety isn't just an Android app - it runs on cloud services with proprietary software.

The Rabbit R1 was recently introduced as part of a new wave of AI-driven devices such as the Humane AI Pin, and they're aimed at enhancing everyday interactions through advanced artificial intelligence. Both devices have drawn criticism for their perceived limited functionality compared to existing smartphone applications, and as it turns out in the case of the Rabbit R1, anyone with a smartphone could run it and interact with Rabbit's cloud services that power the device.

In a report from Android Authority, it was demonstrated how a Google Pixel 6a was essentially turned into a Rabbit R1, complete with the ability to use the company's cloud services on-device. In a video shared by Mishaal Rahman, he showed how you could use voice commands to interact with it, and it would process those voice commands and respond.

Rabbit has since denied that the Rabbit R1 is just an Android app. Jesse Lyu, company CEO, gave the following statement to Android Authority.

rabbit r1 is not an Android app. We are aware there are some unofficial rabbit OS app/website emulators out there. We understand the passion that people have to get a taste of our AI and LAM instead of waiting for their r1 to arrive. That being said, to clear any misunderstanding and set the record straight, rabbit OS and LAM run on the cloud with very bespoke AOSP and lower level firmware modifications, therefore a local bootleg APK without the proper OS and Cloud endpoints won’t be able to access our service. rabbit OS is customized for r1 and we do not support third-party clients. Using a bootlegged APK or webclient carries significant risks; malicious actors are known to publish bootlegged apps that steal your data. For this reason, we recommend that users avoid these bootlegged rabbit OS apps.

Related Best Android phones in 2024 Need a new phone? Look no further than this selection of best Android phones you should buy, including the best from Google, Samsung and more!

The Rabbit R1 app was just an Android launcher

It didn't require anything unofficial

Source: Android Authority

As per Android Authority's report, the Rabbit R1 application was just a launcher that they could install on the Google Pixel 6a. From there, they could interact with it as if they actually had a Rabbit device, and it even showed up on their Rabbitzone profile as being a registered R1 device.

To be clear, the Rabbit R1 is not just an Android app in its entirety. The R1 is based on the Android Open Source Project, an operating system that's very easy to hire developers for. Plus, the Rabbit application is installed on the R1 with a higher level of privilege than you could get on any other device, which gives it unparalleled access to anything on your device. That's why if you installed it on another smartphone or other device, there's a decent chance that a lot of it wouldn't work. Plus, it relies on the cloud services that are provided by Rabbit for it to actually function.

As for the allegations of this being an "unofficial" or even an "emulated" version of the Rabbit app, Android Authority admits needing to tinker with the application to get it working on the Pixel 6a, but there is nothing to suggest that you could go as far as to say it was emulated or unofficial. As it stands, it appears that the Rabbit developers were not verifying incoming requests to their servers to ensure that they came from legitimate devices, leading to it being possible for anyone to make requests to those APIs with the official app.

As it stands, both the Rabbit R1 and the Humane AI Pin run on AOSP, and that isn't inherently a bad thing. However, when products launch with a subpar set of features that mimic features already available on your smartphone, it's disheartening to see that the actual app (perceived as an operating system to the user) that runs on those devices can also even run on an Android smartphone, too.