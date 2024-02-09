Sapphire Pules Radeon RX 7900 XT $670 $830 Save $160 The Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT is a cracking GPU with ample performance for 1440p and 4K gaming. It's a solid choice for those with a hefty budget and reasonable requirements. $670 at Amazon

GPUs are an essential part of a PC if you're looking to play games or create projects that require more graphical power. While there are a large variety of options available, some of the best can cost quite a bit. Luckily, we've managed to uncover this great deal on a Radeon RX 7900 XT, which knocks the price down by $160 for a limited time.

What's great about the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card?

This is a graphics card that we have tested and found to be great for gaming, with solid performance at 2K and 4K resolutions. It's a great option if you're looking to get the best bang for your buck, coming in at a lower price point than competing graphics cards from Nvidia. In addition, you're getting a new chiplet design and 20GB GDDR6 memory which provides enhanced performance when compared to previous models.

Of course, with more power comes more heat, and this card is prepared to handle it thanks to its unique fans, composite heat pipes, and advanced construction that keeps thermals in check. When it comes to the size of the card, you're looking at a 2.5x slot design, with two DisplayPort 2.1 ports, and two HDMI ports. Furthermore, since this is a large card, a support bracket is included in order to ensure it's securely in place when installed within a case.

When it comes to performance, you're looking at numbers that are similar to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. Although the latter card is better, you're still going to get excellent performance with the Radeon RX 7900 XT, allowing users to crank up the settings on most current popular AAA games. Best of all, you'll get all of this with less draw power than the Nvidia and you'll still get a relatively quiet fan experience.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this card. It offers plenty of power, looks good, and is now priced at its lowest to date, with a major discount that knocks $160 off. Amazon has it priced at $699.99, which is $130 off its original retail price. In addition, you can score another $30 off by clipping the digital coupon before check out. So if you've been looking to buy a new graphics card or just need to upgrade, grab this one while you can, because this deal won't last long.