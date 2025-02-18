ARM-based Single-Board Computers may not deliver blazing-fast performance or support every operating system under the sun, but their low power draw makes them perfect for tinkering projects. But what if you combined their versatile nature with a fairly powerful processor, a dedicated NPU, better connectivity, and high memory?

You’ll get something like the Orion O6, an ARM-powered mini-ITX motherboard from Radxa. I’ve previously covered the Radxa X4 SBC on numerous occasions – and I’d go so far as to say that it was the best SBC of 2024! So, when Radxa reached out to me with the Orion O6, I was beyond stoked to check this mini-ITX motherboard out.

After spending several days working with it, I’ll admit that I’m fairly impressed by the device. While it never disappoints on the performance front, the Orion O6 is plagued with certain issues that prevent the device from reaching its full potential.

About this review: Radxa sent me a sample of the Orion O6 alongside its acrylic glass case. However, the company had no input into the contents of this article.

Pricing, specification, and availability

Radxa released the Orion O6 a few weeks ago, with the base version of the mini-ITX motherboard packing 8GB of LPDDR5 memory. For tinkerers who need more memory for their experiments, the O6 supports up to 64GB of memory, though you can’t upgrade the memory yourself since it’s soldered to the board. Radxa also offers a handful of accessories for the O6, ranging from an M.2 to a hexa-SATA adapter to a full-on AI kit. As of writing, Orion O6 and its peripherals are available for pre-order at AraceTech and AllNet.

Radxa Orion O6 7 / 10 Form Factor Mini-ITX Chipset ARM Socket Cix CD8180 CPU Support 8x Cortex-A720 (4x at 2.8GHz, 4x at 2.4GHz), 4x Cortex-A520 (at 1.8GHz) Memory Slots Up to 64GB LPDDR5 Storage interfaces 1x M.2 M Key Connector (4-lane PCIe Gen4) PCI Slots PCIe x16 Physical Slot (8-lane PCIe Gen4) Audio 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 1x front panel HD audio connector Internal I/O 2x USB 2.0, UART debug header, 2x MIPI camera interfaces Rear I/O 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A ports Wi-Fi Supports M.2 E Key Connector Fan headers 1x CPU fan connector Power connections 1x 24-pin ATX PSU connector, USB Type-C Port with PD NPU 30 TOPS Expand

Design and I/O options

Laden with ports and packed inside a gorgeous glass case