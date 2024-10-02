Intel’s mobile-grade CPUs are typically found in NAS devices and entry-level mini-PCs. But there are a handful of SBC manufacturers that rely on x86 processors instead of ARM or RISC-V chips. If you're active in the SBC scene, you may recognize LattePanda and Odroid as developers of consumer-oriented x86 boards, though their offerings tend to cost a lot more than your average single-board computer.

However, Radxa’s latest SBC does things rather differently. Despite its affordable price, the Radxa X4 combines an x86 chip with the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s RP2040 microcontroller. As if this interesting combo wasn’t enough, the X4 includes 2.5GbE connectivity and enough RAM to run most operating systems with ease.

After reading the specs alone, you can imagine how excited I was about reviewing the Radxa X4. Having spent the past couple of days experimenting with the SBC, I’m happy to say that it lived up to all my expectations.

An inexpensive x86 SBC Radxa X4

Can drive dual 4K displays at 60 FPS

Includes an RP2040 microcontroller

Supports up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory Cons No micro-SD card slot

Terrible thermals without a heatsink

$80 at Arace $60 at ALLNET China

Pricing, specs, and availability

Radxa announced the X4 back in July, and began accepting orders for the SBC in August. The cheapest version of the x86 board ships with 4GB LPDDR5 memory and costs $60, though you can upgrade to high-end models featuring more RAM and eMMC storage. As of writing, Arace Tech, AliExpress, and AllNet let you place international orders for the Radxa X4, though you may incur shipping fees on your purchase.

Radxa X4 Storage M.2 M-key slot, eMMC storage (optional) CPU Intel N100 Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR5 Operating System Most x86 operating systems, Windows 11 Ports 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB 2.0, 1x 2.5GbE RJ45, 1x audio/microphone AUX jack, 40-pin GPIO Display 2x micro-HDMI GPU Intel UHD Graphics Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 5/6, Bluetooth 5/5.2 Dimensions 85mmx56mm Expand

Design and ports

Plenty of connectivity options crammed into the sleek credit-card-sized form factor

Close

At first glance, the Radxa X4 looks like your standard Raspberry Pi-inspired SBC. Featuring an all-green design with the same dimensions as most mainline Raspberry Pi boards, the Radxa X4 has the best port layout out of all SBCs in its price range. In addition to three high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 and one USB Gen 2 port, it includes one AUX jack, two micro HDMI connectors, and one 2.5GbE RJ45 port. Besides an (optional) external RTC module, the Radxa X4 also features Wi-Fi 6 and BT 5.2 U.FL connectors with the proper antennas for a solid all-round experience.

Keen-eyed readers may have noticed that the Radxa X4 doesn’t feature a SoC on top of the board. Once you flip the board over, you’ll find the Intel N100 CPU in all its x86 glory. Yup, unlike most SBCs, the X4 is powered by a full-fledged x86 processor, and it’s the same one you’d find on mini-PCs and portable NAS devices like the Aiffro K100.

The heatsink takes up a lot of space, though

However, you probably won’t (and shouldn’t) use the Radxa X4 without its heatsink. Although the case-cum-cooling solution does reduce the temps, you’ll have to mount the SBC upside-down on it. Since the bottom section of the case has two metal stands sticking out of it, you may run into some trouble when tightening the screws or attaching some accessories to the GPIO pins.

But the x86 CPU isn’t the only defining feature of the Radxa X4, as the 40-pin GPIO header on the SBC is powered by none other than an RP2040 microcontroller (which I’ll get to in a bit). For storage, the Radxa X4 comes with an M.2 M-key slot, where you can attach an NVMe 2230 SSD. Certain models also include an eMMC slot. Unfortunately, the Radxa X4 doesn’t come with a microSD card slot. That’s a major drawback for tinkerers like me who’d rather install multiple operating systems on different SD cards.

Software

It's compatible with multiple operating systems

One of my biggest issues with ARM-based SBCs is that they don’t support too many operating systems, at least when compared to those powered by x86 processors. Sure, the Raspberry Pi boards can run normal Linux distros like Ubuntu, Raspberry Pi OS, Kali Linux, and DietPi, in addition to LibreELEC, Recalbox, Nextcloud Pi, Home Assistant, and other specific-purpose operating systems. But there’s no denying that operating systems optimized for ARM chips often have limited functionality. Heck some, like Windows 11 and Proxmox, can’t be set up without subjecting your SBCs (and sanity) through long and complex installation procedures.

In stark contrast to 90% of its rivals, the Radxa X4 lets you install most x86 operating systems. If you’re used to installing operating systems on PCs, you won't have any issues setting up Windows 11 or your favorite Linux distro on the Radxa X4. All you have to do is plug a bootable USB drive into the device and use it to install the OS of your choice on the SBC.

That said, Windows 11 does require some additional tweaks once you’ve installed it on an SSD. For some reason, the drivers for the iGPU, Ethernet, and GPIO pins are broken on a fresh installation of Microsoft’s flagship OS. Thankfully, Radxa provides official drivers on its website, and after a few restarts, your Radxa X4 will be able to run Windows 11 without any driver problems rearing their ugly heads.

Performance

The N100 processor can handle everyday tasks, including light gaming, on Windows 11

Although I was rather unimpressed by the N100’s virtualization prowess when running TrueNAS Scale on the Aiffro K100, the situation is a lot different when you’re using it for normal workloads on a $60 SBC. Using the Radxa X4 with a single 4K monitor provided a snappy experience for most tasks, including checking emails, opening multiple tabs on Chrome, and watching videos on YouTube. I also installed Obsidian, Greenshot, Lightroom, Blender, and a couple of other creativity tools on Windows 11. Aside from Photoshop and Illustrator tanking performance, most of the apps worked without any issues.

In addition to its rock-solid performance when running apps, the Radxa X4 has no issues streaming YouTube videos at 4K60FPS. Adding a second 2K monitor didn’t dampen the performance a lot on most apps, though I noticed some dropped frames when switching between fullscreen and windowed modes on YouTube alongside slight micro-stutters in Photoshop.

With the SBC performing beyond my expectations in everyday tasks, I just had to try running some games on it. Installing Steam was as painless as you’d imagine, and I kicked off the first round of tests by running my favorite 2D and non-demanding 2.5D/3D games at 1080p.

Games (at 1080p) FPS Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights 60 FPS Dead Cells 60 FPS Hollow Knight 96 FPS Sunless Skies 29 FPS Withering Rooms 32 FPS Disco Elysium 24 FPS

As expected, the Intel N100 and its iGPU began crawling at a snail’s pace once I booted up anything that could even remotely be considered taxing. None of the modern 3D titles in my library could break the 20 FPS barrier at 1280x720 resolution, even after setting all graphical settings to low.