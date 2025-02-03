When customizing your Windows system, you want to detail every inch of the operating system. Of course, you can select a wallpaper background and adjust personalization settings to change the look and feel of your PC. However, those just tap the surface of what other customization software can do.

One tool you can use is Rainmeter modifications to make your system look cool. It has long been a popular tool to customize Windows 11. It offers cool skins, plugins, and effects that really make your Windows system look fantastic and stand out. Plus, the software is free and open source, with a vast community behind its development. Unlike a tool like Stardock’s Start11 or WindowsBlinds, which are whole-system customizations, Rainmeter requires piecing together different interface elements. But once you get the hang of it, you can create some cool customizations.

4 Install Skins

Start making Windows look cool

There are thousands of available skins you can set up on Rainmeter. For instance, you can check out the DeviantArt Rainmeter page or Rainmeter subreddits to find out what the community is coming up with. It’s possible to make modifications by mixing and matching skins for the unique look you want. Also, if you want other skin mod ideas and instructions on how to do it, you can join the Rainmeter forums. The example above shows icons, designs, and skins for a weather-centric Rainmeter experience from DeviantArt.

3 Use Rainmeter plugins

Plugins make Windows cool again

Rainmeter plugins are dynamic link library (.dll) programs specific to add functionality that is not built into the software. They work with the “Measure=Plugin” to allow interaction with it. Unfortunately, plugins are more challenging to find. However, you can look through subreddits and use the Rainmeter forum for suggestions on using plugins to take your customization to the next level. In addition, you will meet other enthusiasts who will help you create the ultimate interface with the tools you want most.

2 Use the Rainmeter site for tips and tricks

Take customization to the next level

If you are a new user or an experienced vet, you can benefit from visiting the official site to get tips and tricks on improving Rainmeter customizations. Head to the official Rainmeter Tips & Tricks page. You will get guides that go beyond the basics of customization. It provides coding variables, teaches advanced concepts, accomplishes specific goals, and helps with the WebParser plugin. So, even if you have been using Rainmeter for years, you can find helpful information that will help you get the most from skins, plugins, and code mods on your Windows system.

1 Tweak Rainmeter code

Make stunning adjustments under the hood

The wonderful thing about Rainmeter is that it’s open-source and highly customizable. You can tweak files to make a huge number of customizations. You can manage the code behind the skins to bring up text file configurations to change variable definitions. For instance, you can change skin borders in the config file to tweak things exactly how you want them.

If you are new to Rainmeter or an experienced user, there are a ton of skins, plugins, and other coding tricks you can use to make Windows look and function as great as possible. What is “cool” lies in the eye of the beholder, but using the above mods, you can make it appear and function how you want. Rainmeter is light on system resources, and with enough trial and error, you can make incredible customizations to your Windows 11 system so it looks cool.