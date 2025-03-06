Most people prioritize the CPU and GPU while building a gaming PC, as they're responsible for delivering the most performance, but overlooking other crucial components like the RAM can lead to PC bottlenecks. In fact, your PC's RAM is just as important as your CPU and GPU, especially in CPU-bound scenarios.

If you have weaker or slower RAM, your in-game frame rate will take a hit even if you have the fastest and most powerful CPU and GPU in your system. And if you don't have adequate RAM for the kind of games you play, you may even encounter crashes. So, here are some crucial signs you should look out for to determine whether your RAM is limiting your gaming PC's performance.

5 Stuttering

Games stutter even at high frame rates