Key Takeaways Windows XP's loud startup sound can be a bit much, but there are elements of nostalgia that some may appreciate.

Taskbar buttons in newer versions of Windows are more efficient and organized than the previous methods used in Windows XP.

The Start menu in Windows XP lacked customizability, but provided quicker access to files, while recent versions offer more space and flexibility.

As a 28-year-old, Windows XP is the operating system I grew up on. I had a Compaq desktop PC for the family way back then, and I certainly have a lot of fond memories of this machine, particularly playing games like Rollcage, which I still love to this day. But it's been a long time since I used it, and while I do love a lot of what Windows XP did, I can't say I've really had the urge to go back.

Just for fun, though, I decided to run Windows XP on a virtual machine to see what it's like. Now, I didn't try to use it for actual work or anything, as I know most of today's web probably wouldn't even work, but I was curious to see what the operating system itself feels like today. I can't say it's making me wish Windows XP was still supported, but there are some elements I kind of like more in Windows XP than in Windows 11.

Windows XP was very loud

Was this really necessary?

The first thing that strikes me every time I boot up my Windows XP VM is the login sound. For a while in later versions of Windows, Microsoft removed the startup sound entirely, but there's a little bit of a jingle again in Windows 11. And I apologize to any big fans of Windows XP's startup sound, but did it really need to be this loud to let me know the computer has turned on? Realistically, there's not even a use for it, and while I can understand wanting a little bit of fun in your PC, this is just too much. The startup sound on Windows 11 does the same job just as well, and it's so much softer.

But that's not all. What I find even more jarring are the sounds every time you navigate to a different folder in File Explorer (or Windows Explorer). Every click is accompanied by a similar clicking sound that is totally unnecessary. I'm glad I wasn't using this PC for work, because hearing that sound every time I open a folder would have gotten old very quickly.

And yes, I know there's probably a way to turn off these sounds. I'm not writing a review of Windows XP, I'm evaluating the experience users would have out of the box.

Taskbar buttons are much better now

The Quick Launch bar doesn't make a lot of sense anymore

Close

A small thing that I feel Windows does much better nowadays and that will probably be controversial is how the taskbar is handled. Back in Windows XP, apps on the taskbar would still be labeled and each instance of an app would be shown separately until there was no more space. Now, apps are collapsed into a simple icon, which automatically combines all instances of the app. The old layout was still available until Windows 11 (and eventually restored in that version as well), but as much as people seem to want that old method back, I find the new layout much more efficient and clean.

Related How to enable taskbar ungrouping and labels in Windows 11 Want to quickly identify your apps on the Windows 11 taskbar? Here's how to enable taskbar ungrouping if you're running Microsoft's latest OS.

More importantly, though, the taskbar in Windows XP didn't allow you to pin items to it. Instead, Microsoft would let you pin app icons to a Quick Launch toolbar, which also lived in the taskbar. It may sound similar, but today, a pinned icon doubles as the shortcut to restore an open app, because when you open it, that indicator is simply added to the icon. Back then, if you clicked a Quick Launch icon, it would then add the app window to the taskbar as well. It just felt like an inefficient solution, and as a kid, i actually wasn't totally sure what the Quick launch icons were for. Today's implementation is better overall.

The Start menu was worse... and better?

Less flexibility, but there are some perks

Close

The Start menu is one of the areas that has changed the most since Windows XP. Conceptually, it's kind of the same thing, but overall, the latest iterations are better in most ways. For one thing, the Windows XP menu had very limited space for pinned apps, so most of the time, you'd have to be doing some navigation to get to the apps you want. The pinned area in Windows 11's Start menu has a lot more space (and Windows 10 was even better in this regard).

Windows XP also lacked some customizability here. While you could add or remove apps from the primary list, the system shortcuts on the right side couldn't be configured, so if you didn't need all those options, you'd be out of luck.

Related Start11 v2 review: Making the Windows 11 Start menu actually useful With tons of configuration options for appearance and organization, Start11 makes the Start menu and taskbar so much richer

That being said, I think I have to say I kind of like the way Windows XP presented almost everything on your computer directly in the Start menu. The All programs list didn't require an extra click to open, and it appeared very quickly. The options shown were also very compact, so you could get a better idea of everything that's on your system much more quickly. Windows 11 forces you to click to see the all apps list, scroll a bunch, and then potentially have to click again to open a program's folder or something. While the Windows 11 interface works better for touch, I really appreciate the speed and quick usability of the Windows XP menu.

The File Explorer, too

Close

I actually have similar feelings with File Explorer as well. The latest versions, in my opinion, are the best at giving you the tools you need at a quick glance, so you can easily create a new folder, delete a file, and so on. Plus with the addition of a navigation tree and tabs, it's simply far better to manage files these days.

However, while using Windows XP, I did notice something interesting. When I opened the My Music folder, File Explorer had a set of actions on the side that were specifically tailored to music, like a Play all button. It's kind of interesting Microsoft decided to do away with these smart actions based on file types, since I think they would probably be pretty useful. There's plenty of space in the toolbar for it, too.

Customization was different

Only a few colors and themes to choose from