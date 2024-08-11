Key Takeaways Your PC might feel the heat during gaming, but video editing can be tougher on your CPU.

3D rendering and animation require hefty CPUs and GPUs — expect high temps and usage.

AI and ML workloads can also stress your PC a lot, but benchmarks and stress tests are the biggest challenges.

With much of the mainstream hype around PC hardware being centered on gaming GPUs, CPUs, and SSDs, it's sometimes easy to forget that gaming isn't the only thing a powerful PC can do. Countless users build a PC to run professional workloads, scientific simulations, benchmarks, and other intensive tasks.

While some games can really stress your hardware, there are way heavier workloads that can bring your PC to its knees. Here I will try to rank, from the lightest to the heaviest, 5 such punishing workloads you can run on your PC.

5 AAA gaming

Some games can melt your GPU

Close

Well, they can't literally, but that's what it can feel like running some of the most graphically intensive games on your PC. Gaming is not the most resource-intensive workload if you consider the entire PC. Your GPU bears the bulk of the load, while the CPU is chilling in the background in most scenarios. Modern CPUs are designed to run hot, requiring decent cooling hardware even for gaming, but they're not overly stressed by any standard.

Casual gaming, on the other hand, is a breeze for most modern gaming PCs. Playing a side-scroller, rogue-like, puzzle, or racing game is unlikely to put pressure on your hardware, whereas an AAA story-based, action-adventure, or RPG title can demand the most out of your powerful PC. Still, in most cases, you can easily get by with a decent air cooler or budget liquid cooler for your CPU. As for your GPU, you should have a decent cooler and plenty of airflow in the case.

4 Video editing and streaming

Both the CPU and GPU come into play

Close

Video editing is one of the most widespread non-gaming workloads you'll encounter. Using programs like Adobe Premiere Pro and Da Vinci Resolve usually requires a well-balanced PC with enough CPU and GPU horsepower to account for every use case. Your GPU might not always be under sustained load while editing 4K or 8K videos, but your CPU cores will be loaded pretty much all the way.

Unlike most games, video editing is a multi-threaded workload, and can take advantage of all the CPU cores it can get. Hence, high CPU temperature and CPU usage are common during video editing as well. You should also have plenty of RAM if you're editing high-resolution videos, with 32GB being the sweet spot, and 64GB ideal for professionals.

If you stream games, your GPU is called upon for both rendering the game and encoding the stream. Hence, high CPU and GPU usage during streaming is usual.

3 3D rendering and animation

Real-time rendering is compute heavy