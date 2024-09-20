Rankings are often sterile and boring, based on hardware specifications that lose relevance or other droll data points. Even basing them on the impact on the industry is overdone, so what say we have a little bit of fun? Instead of concrete evidence, I decided to rank every desktop Mac model based on how fun the color options were. Now, Apple's product stack through the 80s and most of the 90s was drab, utilitarian, and predominantly beige. So we're going to skip it. Well, except for the Macintosh 128K, which I'm going to give a special mention to now, as it wasn't just the first Mac as we know it, but a surprisingly endearing piece of functional design that is still cute four decades later.

1 iMac G3

The proof that PCs didn't have to be boring beige

Close

Ahh, the iMac G3, with its kaleidoscope of colors and clear casing. It was the first device to catapult Jony Ive's design sensibilities into the limelight. Up until this point, every computer was a boring, bland, beige box, including the few dozen in Apple's product catalog. Like the Apple IIc I learned to type on, the iMac G3 had a handle for carrying it around, which is just as well because you didn't want to be apart from it. The first computer to offer USB ports as a standard feature, it had a CD-ROM drive, and all the ports were hidden behind a color-coded door that matched the top of the shell, and the speaker covers. Glorious design and fab colors left an impact on many other tech devices, including the PlayStation designs of that era. And there was a matching laptop, the iBook G3, but maybe that's worthy of another list, partly because it was the world's first Wi-Fi-enabled laptop.

2 Power Macintosh G3

More clear plastic and a toolless design for improvements

Source: Apple

Introduced the year after the Bondi Blue iMac G3, the Power Macintosh G3's case was made of the same combination of striking blue and translucent plastic. What a winner from the outside, and the matching Apple Studio Display made for a powerhouse presentation on top of any creative's desk. This was the desktop PC to own in 1999, at least if you wanted to do animation or digital film effects. It was twice as fast as the leading Intel Pentiums at the time, could have up to 1GB of RAM, 100GB of storage space, and had a 16MB ATI Rage discrete graphics card, the first PC to ship with one. FireWire was built-in for super-fast connectivity to cameras and other devices, and USB was standard. Oh, and it was blue and clear, instead of the boring boxes that Windows PCs came in.

3 iMac M1, M2, M3

Back to the winning rainbow formula