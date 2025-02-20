From its humble top-down beginnings to being one of the highest-selling video game franchises ever, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) has continually pushed the boundaries of how immersive open-world games can get. Each entry resonated with me, whether through groundbreaking mechanics, unforgettable characters, or satirical jabs in contemporary culture. Despite agreeing that every GTA game played a role in shaping the franchise into the juggernaut it is today, we can’t deny that some have aged better than others.

So, I'm ranking every standalone GTA release that wasn’t exclusive to handheld devices. Consequently, this list excludes GTA: London mission packs, GTA: Advance, and GTA: Chinatown Wars. Without further ado, let’s begin.

12 Grand Theft Auto

The humble beginnings