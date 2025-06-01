There have been many Star Wars video games released over the years, but none of them have achieved the popularity of the Star Wars: Battlefront series. To many Star Wars fans, these games are the epitome of action and fun set in a galaxy far, far away. Fans don't just witness the iconic battles taking place, but can actively participate and change the outcome of them. Whether you fight for the Republic in the ranks of the clone army, or stand to bring order to the galaxy with the Galactic Empire, the Star Wars: Battlefront games are nothing short of exciting. Without question, they are some of the best Star Wars games ever released on home consoles and PC that fans continue to play to this day.

But if Star Wars Battlefront is a series that resonates with fans so much, what are the best games in the series that everyone should play? It's not as simple as one may think, no matter how many hours of EA's Star Wars Battlefront 2 someone might play online capturing command posts. Your focus might determine your reality, but that doesn't mean it's easy deciding the best ranking for the Battlefront releases that everyone loves. Time to watch those wrist rockets and rank each of the Star Wars: Battlefront games.

6 Star Wars Battlefront Elite Squadron

A shell of another

While some fans of the series enjoy playing Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron on the PlayStation Portable, the sad truth is that the game is the hollow husk of another title that never came to be. But what is there for this game is the blueprint for a competent Battlefront game that is trying to do ambitious things. Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron is the first entry in the series to attempt to connect ground and space combat together, allowing players to transition from one part of the battle to the other. The effects of one part of the battle could affect the other in different ways. Although it wasn't as seamless as intended, the game accomplishes this for the most part. However, this concept and many of the gameplay elements within are remnants of the canceled Star Wars Battlefront III that was planned for a 2008 release. While that game never came to be, a lot of its characteristics, and even some specific files, can be found within Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron on the PSP.

The game had an original story for its campaign, focusing on two brothers (X1 and X2) that get involved in battles through multiple eras of Star Wars. On the multiplayer side of things, custom characters and loadouts were limited, but offered a slight level of personalization for each faction and the weapons available. This was a bit deeper than the previous PSP game with a total of 8 classes to use in battle. Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron was released on the PSP and the Nintendo DS, with slight differences between both versions. The game on DS uses a different perspective and doesn't feature the same level of customization for character classes, and the campaign is missing a few missions from the PSP version.

5 Star Wars: Battlefront (2004)

The original command post