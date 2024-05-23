Key Takeaways Windows PCs are finally stepping up to compete with MacBooks thanks to Snapdragon X processors.

Some choices in the lineup, like the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED, are odd choices.

The Dell XPS 13 with a Snapdragon X Elite processor is a big deal in the premium laptop market.

It's an incredibly exciting time for Windows fans. With the Snapdragon X series of processors, the era of the AI PC is finally getting started, but most notably to me, Windows PCs are finally going to be able to compete with MacBooks. The power and efficiency of an Arm processor are unlike anything you can get with an x86 chip, and I can't wait to see expectations for Windows laptops evolve and to have a laptop that can last me all day without a second thought.

Between Microsoft and its hardware partners, 14 laptops were announced this week, which is very exciting in itself. But out of those 14, which ones are truly the most exciting? There are a lot of great PCs in this lineup, but there are also some odd ones, so I wanted to separate the great from the good here. And yes, this list only has 13 items because we have two laptops under the same listing. You'll see why.

13 Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED

A questionable choice

Close

I'm not sure what Asus was thinking with this one. Asus was pretty much the only company to not introduce a laptop as part of its premium line for this initial batch of laptops, and the Vivobook S 15 OLED is a weird choice all things considered. This is only one of two laptops with a 15-inch display, but most importantly, it's the only one that's still using a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Sure, that gives it some distinction and helps it be different from all the other laptops on offer, but the industry has been moving away from 16:9 screens for a reason. It's not like Asus cheaped out on this machine, either, it still includes a 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but the 16:9 format is just a strange choice. The laptop also one of the weaker Snapdragon X Elite configurations without dual-core boost, and overall, there's nothing too crazy going on here.

It's not a bad laptop by any means, it just feels like Asus didn't really want to put its heart into this one.

12 Acer Swift 14 AI

I'm already tired of AI logos

Close

Unlike Asus, at least Acer brought its A game to the table with the Swift 14 AI. The Acer Swift 14 is the company's flagship, after all, and this still looks like a great laptop, with a 14.5-inch Quad HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It's also available with either a Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite, so there are choices for different price points. However, Acer had to go and bungle an otherwise exciting announcement.

The Acer Swift 14 AI is a big step back in terms of design compared to its predecessor. It gets rid of the beautiful green and gold dual-tone design of previous iterations, and in its place, we get a boring silver color. But what's more offensive is that Acer decided to slap not one, but two big AI logos on this machine. There's a bunch of dots on the lid to (somehow) symbolize AI, and when you open the laptop there's another big, ugly logo on the touchpad that lights up when you're using Copilot. Why is this a thing?

Otherwise, the Acer Swift 14 AI looks like a pretty solid laptop, I just don't understand why we had to take such an exciting laptop and tarnish it with weird choices.

11 Dell Inspiron 14

A fine, lower-end laptop