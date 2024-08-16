Key Takeaways Windows 10 disappoints with ad-laden games like Candy Crush, missing classic titles.

Windows 8 and 11 learn from past mistakes, offer better games without ads.

Windows 95 and 98 embrace full-fledged built-in games like Hearts and Minesweeper.

If you’ve used any version of Microsoft’s flagship desktop OS family before Windows 8, you may be familiar with Solitaire, Chess Titans, 3D Pinball, and other games that came with the operating system. Initially designed to help users familiarize themselves with the basic functions of Windows, the pre-installed games soon developed a cult following among the user base. So, it’s time to put on your rose-tinted glasses as we march down the nostalgic road and rank every version of Windows on the basis of the built-in games.

8 Windows 10

Ad-riddled titles aplenty

As much as I adore Windows 10, Microsoft did an awful job with the games on its last-gen OS. The fan-favorite classics were long gone, and the only way to play them without restoring to third-party apps or browser games involved the Solitaire Collection, which was filled with ads. While that’s already ridiculous enough to land Windows 10 at the bottom of the list, the situation gets even worse when you include the Candy Crush stunt Microsoft pulled with the OS.

Before the release of Windows 10, Microsoft decided to ship every copy of the OS with Candy Crush. I don’t intend to criticize anyone who loves Candy Crush (it’s quite addictive – and I mean that in the best possible way), but a third-party game that employed a monetization strategy was a far cry from the classic games of yore.

To add insult to injury, OEM partners began including their own set of games in the Start menu, many of which were bloatware titles. Some of these weren’t pre-installed either, as clicking on the icons would cause Windows downloading the games from the Windows Store, making them more akin to glorified advertisements than full-fledged games that came bundled with your Windows 10 machine.

7 Windows 8 and Windows 11

A library of zero games is still better than one filled with shovelware trash

Besides overhauling the UI, Windows 8 was the first version of the uber-popular OS that shipped with absolutely zero games. At the time, many users were disappointed with the lack of built-in games, especially since its predecessor had a massive number of classics (which we’ll get to in a bit). You could technically pay for the Microsoft Casual Games collection, which included more titles than its successor, the Solitaire Collection.

Following the whole Candy Crush madness, Microsoft thankfully went back to its Windows 8 roots on Windows 11. The ad-free version of Solitaire Collection is now on Xbox Game Pass, which is better than paying only for the classic games. The only free title without an ad-colored string attached is the Surf mini-game included in Microsoft Edge.

Either way, the absence of free first-party titles is a hundred times better than the bloatware mess we got with Windows 10.

6 Windows 1.x and 2.x

They marked the beginning of a long saga

The first two releases of the OS that would later cement Microsoft’s standing in the tech industry weren’t chock-full of built-in utilities. While it did suffer from performance issues, the first version of Windows did feature a handful of apps, like Paint and Notepad, and it even came with the Reversi game.

Windows 2.0 switched things up by bringing Word and Excel on top of adding the ability to move windows. However, the board-based Reversi was still the only game you could play (unless you count doodling in Paint as a game).

5 Windows 3.x

The genesis of Solitaire and Minesweeper

Besides adding more features to its app catalog, Windows 3.0 also introduced several changes to the emerging OS family. But the introduction of Solitaire was arguably the biggest addition to Windows 3.0. While Reversi was a decent game, Solitaire was in a league of its own. Sure, it lacked the cool animations and win-loss statistics that were added in later versions, the Windows 3.0 version of the game was quite impressive, and dare I say, ahead of its time.

The next major update, Windows 3.1, added yet another popular game to the mix: Minesweeper. Like Solitaire, the game’s UI evolved over the years, but the core concept remained the same. However, Windows 3.1 loses some brownie points for removing Reversi.

4 Windows 95 and 98

I can't be the only one who remembers Hoover, right?

Past the halfway mark, we’ve finally entered the time period where the built-in games had become their own thing. Following the release of Windows 95, they were no longer mere tools meant to teach you the basics of Windows. Nay, because they’d grown into full-fledged games where you could spend hours without getting bored. The reason? Windows 95 brought Hearts and FreeCell to the table, and both games had simple yet unique gameplay loops that kept users hooked for hours.

Combine these simple yet highly addictive games with Minesweeper and Solitaire, and you had a decent list of classic titles. Windows 95 also featured the flag-capturing Hover game, though it was only restricted to the CD-ROM variants of the OS. Minus Hoover, the slightly-flawed Windows 98 had pretty much the same arsenal of games as its predecessor.

3 Windows NT 4.0 and 2000

At last, the free version of 3D Pinball had arrived on Windows

I was a bit hesitant to place Windows NT 4.0 and 2000 ahead of their non-commercial counterparts. For some reason, Microsoft decided to scrap Hearts in the business-oriented operating systems. Thankfully, they did pack something even more impressive: the Space Cadet edition of 3D Pinball. Sure, you could download the game on older versions of Windows, and the NT 4.0 variant only included a single table instead of the three tables. But the addition of a pre-installed 3D Pinball game was an absolute game changer back then!

2 Windows ME and XP

The Renaissance of built-in Windows games