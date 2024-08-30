Key Takeaways Hot-swappable PCBs, wireless connectivity, and multi-OS compatibility are now common on budget mechanical keyboards.

Even gasket mounts, multi-layer sound-dampening, pre-lubed switches, and premium materials are seen on most budget models.

VIA compatibility, multi-function knobs & LCDs, and Hall effect switches are further making budget keyboards more attractive.

Mechanical keyboards bring enormous joy to users who appreciate a premium typing experience, good sound, and esthetics. These satisfying qualities have, at their core, a set of hardware and software features that together produce a keyboard that's both pleasing to use and extremely functional.

However, until a few years ago, these features were limited to premium keyboards that were inaccessible to the vast majority of users. Thanks to growing interest and more favorable manufacturing economics, even budget mechanical keyboards now sport almost all of these desirable features, bringing excellent and affordable offerings to users around the world.

10 Hot-swappable PCBs

Add any switch you like to your keyboard

The ability to replace your keyboard switches wasn't as commonplace as it is today. Even as recently as 2021, when I was looking for a cheap mechanical keyboard, having hot-swappable switches was far from the norm. So, the best you could do when buying a budget board was to do extensive research on which switches you'd like the most, and then take a leap of faith that the keyboard would deliver.

If you're just entering the mechanical keyboard space, this feature can greatly lower the risk of entry.

Things are much better now. Even $50 mechanical keyboards come with hot-swappable PCBs, enabling anyone to instantly change the switches to modify the keyboard's sound and feel. If you're just entering the mechanical keyboard space, this feature can greatly lower the risk of entry. You no longer need to worry about getting stuck with the switches your keyboard comes with.

9 Wireless connectivity

2.4GHz as well as Bluetooth