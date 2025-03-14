The absolutely beloved Nintendo 64 has tons of games to explore, from thrilling spy shooters to one of the best platformers in history. The impact of Nintendo’s revolutionary console is impossible to ignore.

If you’re looking to build your retro gaming collection with a few games from this era, you might be searching a bit, as several of the 295 are quite hard to track down.

There are a couple of special editions and limited releases like The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Limited Edition Adventure Set that are exceptionally rare, but we won’t be counting those, as they are exceptionally hard to track down or were never widely available in the first place.

5 Bomberman 64: The Second Attack!

A forgotten sequel