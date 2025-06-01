The Nintendo GameCube is one of the most beloved home consoles. Its library of games is filled with first-party and third-party classics that people love to revisit. To many Nintendo fans, the GameCube has some of the best modern-day titles the company has ever produced. But while many GameCube games are popular among players who grew up with the console, there are a few elusive titles that have become very rare. Retro game collectors are constantly looking for these gems that are considered valuable parts of the GameCube legacy. They're just not easy to obtain like most other GameCube games.

For Nintendo fans who love the console, these rare and valuable games may never be added to their collection. Their rarity has bestowed high prices upon them, making them even more prohibitively difficult for GameCube owners to obtain. But that doesn't mean everyone can admire them from afar and appreciate their place in gaming history. Here are 5 of the rarest Nintendo GameCube games that you may never get to own.

5 Go! Go! Hypergrind

Skating with toons