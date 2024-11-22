Key Takeaways The Snake game is now on a Nova RP2040 board with an LED grid.

It's an easy setup with a simple bill of materials & a clear tutorial.

It's the perfect project for beginners in SBCs or RP2040 coding.

Hey, remember the Nova SBC that went up as a crowdfunding campaign? It was a cute board that combined an RP 2040 with a small LED grid you can use for minute projects. If you needed a reason to pick one up for yourself, here's one: someone coded Snake on their board, and you can do the same with their tutorial.

The classic game Snake arrives on the Nova RP2040 board

In a post on Instructables, user Vcc Labs shows off what they've done with the Nova board. While the 7x10 pixel grid doesn't allow for a ton of freedom, it's apparently good enough to play a miniature game of Snake. Vcc Labs details all of the steps, including all of the code you'll need to get this project running, on the Instructable page.

The bill of materials is pretty simple:

Nova Board (RP2040-based board with integrated 7x10 addressable LED matrix) Get yours! Push buttons (5 total: UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, RESET) External pull-down resistors (for button stability) Arduino IDE with RP2040 support and FastLED library A Breadboard

Once you have all of the parts, the process is as easy as putting the Nova on a breadboard, attaching the input buttons, and then uploading the Snake code. You'll then have an adorably small version of this classic game to play whenever you like!

If you're just starting off with SBCs and this seems a little too complex, check out these Raspberry Pi projects for beginners and how to program a Raspberry Pi.