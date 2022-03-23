Android 12L arrives on the Raspberry Pi 4, courtesy of a third-party ROM

Earlier this month, Google released the stable version of Android 12L. For most Pixel owners, you’ll need to download the latest build through OTA and enjoy the new release. Since this is XDA, a few creative modders have gotten the new Android version running on more unconventional devices, like the Nexus 7 2013, as well. Now, XDA Senior Member KonstaT has come up with a full-fledged Android 12L port for the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

In the past, the same developer has gotten builds of Android working on the Pi, but this is the first build of Android 12L we’ve seen for it, especially one built in the form of an unofficial LineageOS 19.1 ROM. The release is also compatible with the Raspberry Pi 400, an ARM-based PC built right into a compact keyboard.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Android 12L on the Raspberry Pi works for the most part, although there are some bugs, as should be expected. For example, hardware-accelerated video decoding and encoding are not ready yet. The official Raspberry Pi camera modules don’t currently work properly with the built-in camcorder, neither do some third-party camera apps. Last but not least, SELinux is set to permissive.

While this is not exactly useful to most Raspberry Pi enthusiasts out there, it might be a neat way to mess around with Android 12L — given you are a fan of tinkering and have the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B or the Raspberry Pi 400. If you’re interested in giving it a shot, the developer has instructions and links to the downloads on the development thread.

Unofficial LineageOS 19.1 based on Android 12L for the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B and Pi 400

As far as installation is concerned, the ROM supports booting from a regular microSD card. It is also possible to boot it from an external USB storage media after flashing a compatible EEPROM image. You can either opt for a de-Googled experience or sideload an appropriate GApps package.