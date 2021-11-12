Developer ports Android 12 to the Raspberry Pi 4 B, Pi 400, and Compute Module 4

Android 12 is making the rounds everywhere now — be it in the form of official updates from OEMs or through community-made custom ROMs. In the aftermarket porting scene, we often stumble upon a few creative developers who like to cross the formal barrier and try to boot the latest iteration of Android on devices that are never intended to run Android in the first place. XDA Senior Member KonstaT is one such developer who has now managed to port Android 12 to the Raspberry Pi 4 family of devices.

If you have a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B or a Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit, you can now boot Android 12 on them, thanks to the unofficial LineageOS 19.0 ROM compiled by KonstaT. The Compute Module 4 is also compatible with this port, although you should opt for the 2 GB RAM variant and attach it to a compatible carrier board to unleash the full potential of the ROM. Keep in mind that the LineageOS team has yet to merge most of its exclusive features on top of the AOSP 12 codebase, hence things are pretty much barebones at this point.

Among the things that do work out of the box, you can find that audio/video outputs, hardware accelerated graphics, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and networking via ethernet are working just fine. The camera driver is partially implemented, i.e., UVC USB webcams that support the Motion JPEG format should also work. However, you may find USB booting glitchy sometimes, while hardware video encoding and decoding aren’t working at all as of now. In other words, we would only recommend trying this if you know what you are doing and have a spare SD card for the sake of tinkering.

The complete list of working features of this ROM can be found below:

Audio (HDMI, 3.5mm jack, USB microphones, Bluetooth speakers/headphones, etc.)

Audio DAC (using GPIO DACs e.g. Hifiberry DAC+)

Bluetooth (and Bluetooth tethering)

GPIO

GPS (using external USB modules e.g. U-Blox 7)

Ethernet

Hardware accelerated graphics (V3D, OpenGL & Vulkan)

HDMI display (and HDMI-CEC)

I2C

IR remotes (using external GPIO IR modules e.g. TSOP4838)

RTC (using external GPIO I2C modules e.g. DS3231)

Sensors (using external GPIO I2C modules e.g. MPU6050, LSM6DS3, LSM303DLHC & BME280/BMP280 accelerometer/gyroscope/magnetometer/temperature/pressure/humidity)

Serial console (using external GPIO serial console adapters e.g. PL2303)

SPI

Touchscreen/multi-touch (USB touchscreens, Waveshare SPI touchscreens)

USB (mouse, keyboard, storage, etc.)

USB-C (ADB, MTP, PTP, USB tethering)

Wi-Fi (and Wi-Fi tethering)

If you’re a developer looking for the kernel source corresponding to this port, you can find it listed under the developer’s GitHub profile. We hope the availability of the sources will pave the way for other popular Android-based custom ROMs to be ported for the Raspberry Pi family of devices. To learn more, check out the XDA thread linked below.

