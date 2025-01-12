Summary A Raspberry Pi 4 was used to create a custom jukebox.

The creator used Fruitbox4Dummies to learn and source components.

The project took around a month to complete, with a full-size layout and functioning buttons.

I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Raspberry Pis end up in all kinds of weird and wonderful projects. One moment, they're powering retro consoles; the next, they're attached to drones. If you want more proof that a Raspberry Pi can power just about anything DIY, this awesome jukebox uses the SBC as its beating heart to keep the old traditions alive.

This jukebox uses a Raspberry Pi 4 to keep the good times rolling

As posted by Reddit user siuengr on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, this amazing project was, surprisingly, their "first real [Raspberry Pi] project." As far as first projects go, this one is truly amazing:

I bought a Pi4 to play around with and see what kind of Jukebox I could make. Used fruitbox with a modified skin. Started getting pieces together and then put it all together. It is a full size custom made Jukebox. The coinslot and buttons all work. The marquee can be swapped out. Currently have about 240 songs on it over three pages.

The designer stated that they used Fruitbox4Dummies to learn the ins and outs of the operating system and then began sourcing all the components. They used a 32'' 1440p monitor to display everything but felt that they could have cut that down to a 24'' screen to save on creating the jukebox around its large size. Siuengr also notes that the Raspberry Pi 4 didn't enjoy outputting at 1440, so they downgraded it to a 1080p video output instead. It took them around a month "on and off" to get the project finished, which is pretty amazing.

If you want to get started with Raspberry Pis but feel that constructing a functional jukebox is too daunting a task (and I don't blame you), check out these projects for beginners.