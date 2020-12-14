Woot! has Canakit Raspberry Pi 4 kits on sale, but they’re only available today

I have always been fascinated with the Raspberry Pi. A mini-computer that you get to build yourself, the Raspberry Pi is perfect for someone that wants to make a physical emulation box. Someone like, well, me. Thanks to Woot!, now I (and others) can pick up a nifty little kit at a nice discount.

Today only at Woot!, you can pick up some Canabalt Raspberry Pi 4 starter kits for either yourself or as a last-minute gift for that techie in your life with everything. There are three kits you can choose from: The 2GB Starter Kit, the 4GB Starter Kit Max, or the Kit for Dummies. The last one is perfect for someone who wants to build the Raspberry Pi but is nervous about building one without any guidance. Depending on what you’re going for, you can even outfit your new mini-computer with OmniROM and Android 11!

But, like I mentioned above, one of the main ways I’ve seen people use the Pi is to make it into a physical emulation box. Having an easy way to hook up and play retro games is in very high demand, and building a customer Raspberry Pi is a very cost and space-effective way to enjoy all your old classics.

But for most of the people currently reading this, I would recommend the 4GB RAM Starter Kit, which is available for $90. This will include everything that you need to build the Raspberry Pi, including a 64GB SD card with NOOBS pre-loaded on it. You might need to pick up a bigger SD card depending on what you’re using your Pi for, but that’s a cheap and easy replacement.

Also, since it’s Woot!, you’ll get free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member. On top of that, you’ll even get the kit before Christmas! Talk about a last-minute gift.

Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kits Looking to try your hand at building your own mini-computer? Woot! has Raspberry Pi Starter Kits on sale for today only! Pick between the 2GB, 4GB, or For Dummies starter kit and get your new project in before Christmas. Starting at $65 at Woot!

Don’t sleep on this deal, though–you only have until the end of the day to grab it!