It always feels good when a rumor turns out to be true. We recently reported on a leak claiming that the Raspberry Pi Foundation was about to release a 16GB version of its fifth SBC, and sure enough, the company did just that. However, if you're used to SBCs coming in with price tags below three digits, you may need to sit down for this one.

The Raspberry Pi 5 16GB version is now on sale for $120

As announced on the Raspberry Pi website, you can now grab a 16GB RAM version of the Raspberry Pi 5. With it comes a pretty sizable jump in cost, selling for $120 over the Raspberry Pi 5 8GB version's $80 price tag.

While the Raspberry Pi Foundation hasn't really dipped into the realm of SBCs with 16GB of RAM, the popularity and power of the Raspberry Pi 5 encouraged them to go ahead with the model:

We’re continually surprised by the uses that people find for our hardware. Many of these fit into 8GB (or even 2GB) of SDRAM, but the threefold step up in performance between Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 opens up use cases like large language models and computational fluid dynamics, which benefit from having more storage per core. And while Raspberry Pi OS has been tuned to have low base memory requirements, heavyweight distributions like Ubuntu benefit from additional memory capacity for desktop use cases.

If this has encouraged you to pick up a Pi for yourself, but you have no idea where to start, check out these Raspberry Pi projects for beginners for some inspiration.