If you've grabbed a Raspberry Pi 5, how are you finding it? Released just over a year ago, this powerful little SBC found a place in the hearts of both DIY tinkerers everywhere and in thousands of projects worldwide. Now, rumor has it that the Raspberry Pi Foundation is going to announce a 16GB version of its popular SBC very soon.

The Raspberry Pi 5 may get a 16GB variant very soon

The news broke via a tipoff to NotebookCheck, which states that the Raspberry Pi 5 will get a 16GB variant. The source claims that Raspberry Pi 5 boards are already being produced and shipped with 16GB markings on the board, albeit these won't necessarily have 16GB of RAM installed on them. If you've looked closely at your Pi 5, you'll see a tiny list of RAM sizes, with one marked depending on your model. If the Raspberry Pi Foundation truly has added a 16GB entry to that list, there's bound to be a 16GB version coming.

According to the source, we won't need to wait long for confirmation. They claimed that the company will pull back the curtain on the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB version on January 8th, slap-bang in the middle of the CES 2025 season. As we've seen with past Raspberry Pi product announcements, the company usually releases it the second they reveal that it exists; as such, if the announcement really does happen on the 8th, you'll likely have a chance to snap one up on the same day.

Still, these are just rumors, so take that as you will. However, if it does end up true and you want to jump on the Raspberry Pi 5 train, check out these projects you can complete in an hour for some suitable test runs.