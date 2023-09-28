Key Takeaways The Raspberry Pi 5 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, with a faster processor, upgraded GPU, and improved memory configurations.

The new device can power dual 4K 60FPS monitors with HDR support, an improvement from the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi 4.

Priced at $60 for the 4GB variant and $80 for the 8GB model, the Raspberry Pi 5 is now available for pre-order and will start shipping in October.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has launched its next-gen single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi 5. The new device comes with a faster processor and upgraded hardware compared to the Raspberry Pi 4, which was released in 2019 and had started to get a bit long in the tooth. The Foundation claims that the new SBC is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, and the spec sheet certainly supports that claim.

The Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by the 16nm Broadcom BCM2712 CPU that includes a quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 processor, clocked at 2.4GHz. It is significantly faster and more power efficient than the quad-core Cortex-A72 processor (clocked at a maximum of 1.8GHz) found in the Raspberry Pi 4.

The GPU has also been upgraded to a VideoCore VII with support for OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics APIs. According to the official press release, the GPU is also much more powerful than the one found in the Raspberry Pi 4, and can now power dual 4K 60FPS monitors with HDR support via 2 micro HDMI ports, up from single 4K 60FPS or dual 4K 30FPS on the Raspberry Pi 4.

Coming to the memory configurations, the Raspberry Pi 5 comes with either 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, while connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.0, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). It also features a single-lane PCIe 2.0 port, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0 ports alongside a single USB-C port for power delivery. It also supports Gigabit Ethernet and has an on-board power button for the first time. Another interesting aspect about the new device is that it's the first Raspberry Pi to feature silicon designed in‑house in the U.K.

The Raspberry Pi 5 is priced at $60 for the 4GB variant and $80 for the 8GB model, excluding local taxes. Both are available for pre-order right now from select resellers, and will start shipping in October. In addition to the SBC, the Foundation also announced an updated $10 Raspberry Pi 5 case and a $5 active cooler.