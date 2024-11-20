Key Takeaways A Raspberry Pi 5 4GB was boosted to 8GB RAM via a hardware swap by MadEDoctor on YouTube.

Upgrading RAM requires skillful soldering, but it's possible and improves performance.

Other mods include adding a GPU, transforming a Pi 5 into a mid-range gaming setup.

By now, people have really pushed the Raspberry Pi 5 to its absolute limits. When we saw someone use liquid nitrogen to cool their Pi 5 to -40C, we also discovered that 3.6GHz is the fastest it will go. Trying to bump it above that will cause a crash, regardless of how cold the chip gets. So, what if we can make it go even further by tweaking the hardware on the board itself? It may seem far-fetched, but one brave YouTuber has shown that swapping out the RAM modules on the Raspberry Pi 5 may not be as complex as you may think.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

Someone upgraded their Raspberry Pi 5's RAM from 4GB to 8GB

This feat was performed by the suitably named MadEDoctor on YouTube. In this project, they wanted to see if they could install the Raspberry Pi 4's 8GB RAM module onto a 4GB Pi 5, so they took to the lab to see what they could achieve.

Unfortunately, replacing the RAM is a bit more complex than popping the old stick out. As MadEDoctor demonstrates, it requires some clever soldering to get the old RAM stick removed and the new one installed. However, MadEDoctor shows that it is entirely possible with a bit of skill, and successfully manages to get the 8GB RAM board settled in nicely. To prove that everything works fine, MadEDoctor then successfully boots up the Pi, which reports that it now has 8GB of memory to play with. Amazing stuff - I wonder how much more RAM we can fit on this thing?

While we wait for people to report on upgrading Pis with more powerful hardware, why not check out some not-so-subtle tweaks? For instance, someone stuck a powerful GPU on their Pi 5 and it works pretty well as a mid-range gaming rig.