If you've been keeping up-to-date on your Raspberry Pi news, you may remember the handheld console that fits within an Altoid tin released back in March. It was an excellent project and showed off the power of the Pi when squeezing hardware into teeny-tiny cases. While you could use a real Altoids tin to put everything in, you also had the option to 3D print the enclosure, making it an excellent way to put your Pi Picos to good use.

Well, the creature is back with a new round of upgrades, including a sponsorship from PCBWay that supplied some brand-new PCBs to use with the project. Best of all, if you're not one for building your hardware, you can pitch into the project's Kickstarter campaign and get one pre-made.

The Pi Tin handheld gaming console gets even better

In a post on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, user jrw01 returns to show off their new revision of the Pi Tin. You can see a video of someone going absolutely crazy on the buttons on the video below, and it's looking pretty good.

On the Pi Tin website, its creator discusses what it's planning with its cute handheld console:

Building a Pi Tin requires a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, two custom PCBs, some 3D printed parts, and a few other components which are readily available from distributors. The PCBs require advanced soldering skills and ideally both a hot plate and hot air station to assemble by hand. We are working on making kits with assembled PCBs available to purchase.

It seems their efforts even caught the attention of a sponsor, who granted them some PCBs to use:

PCBWay reached out to sponsor this project and I was excited to work with them as I have used PCBWay before at work and have been consistently satisfied with their customization options, turnkey parts sourcing ability, and very responsive customer support. The quality of PCBs they delivered here was excellent as always.

You can find the instructions for making your own Pi Tin on the website above. If you don't want to go through the hassle, you can always head over to the Pi Tin's Kickstarter page and throw over a pledge to get a kit. The project is already fully funded, and there's a handful of days left on the timer, so now's a good time to get in if you're interested.