The note-taking app frontier is chock-full of unique tools, each offering its own unique facilities. For coding enthusiasts, you’ve got SilverBullet, while Google Keep is great for minimalism-loving users who prefer Google’s application suite. On the to-do list builder front, you’ve got Todoist and its self-hosted alternative, Vikunja. Then there’s Obsidian, an all-rounder tool that’s favored by the entire note-taking community.

However, TriliumNext Notes is easily one of the best utilities for jotting down your ideas, especially if you favor self-hosted services over their cloud-based counterparts. Better yet, you can deploy it on a Raspberry Pi to turn the SBC into a full-on productivity server. If that sounds intriguing, here are four reasons why a Raspberry Pi and TriliumNext Notes make for a terrific combo.

4 A completely private note-taking server

That’s packed to the brim with useful features