Summary Raspberry Pi 5 in a fightstick shell allows for portable gaming

Mikey built this arcade with 3D-printed shell and Sanwa buttons

Batocera software adds lightgun support & a full retro gaming experience

The cool thing about a Raspberry Pi 5 is how it can add some pretty powerful processing to a small build. Sure, you're not going to be hosting a full-blown AI model on it any time soon, but you can throw it tasks such as video game emulation and it'll do the job pretty well. That's the basis behind this build which houses a Raspberry Pi 5 in an arcade fightstick shell so you can game wherever you are.

Related ModRetro Chromatic review: Nostalgia, turned up to 11 Emulating hardware to play original cartridges is my favorite kind of emulation.

This portable arcade makes it easy to game on the go

This cool feat was performed by Mikeys Youtube Makes. It's essentiall a fightstick case with a Raspberry Pi 5 inside, which you can connect to a screen to play games on. Because the computing side is tucked away within the shell, you could take this thing with you anywhere.

To make the fightstick, Mikey 3D-printed the outer shell and then added Sanwa buttons and joysticks around the outside. They also added ports on the back to allow the Raspberry Pi to output its video to a TV. Plus, with the USB ports in the back, yuo can plug in another controller of choice if the arcade-styled layout doesn't suit what you're playing.

On the software side, Mikey opted for Batocera. Not only does this provide a dedicated download format for a Raspberry Pi 5, but it also has lightgun support, something that Mikey shows off using a gun he added to the side of the case. In short, this is a really amazing project for anyone who wants the full gamut of retro games in a small, portable case.

If you want to see more like this, check out the time we turned a Raspberry Pi into a retro gaming beast.