Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi can be used for fun, simple projects like creating a TV that plays your favorite shows on loop.

Adventure Time fan made a cute BMO-shaped TV case to house Raspberry Pi for constant TV enjoyment.

You can soon access code on GitHub to replicate this adorable Adventure Time TV project or create your own customized Raspberry Pi project.

There are plenty of cool projects you can do with a Raspberry Pi, but they don't all have to be complicated devices that reinvent how we use single-board computers. Sometimes, it's alright to make a project purely so you can watch your favorite TV show whenever you like. This is what one person used their Raspberry Pi for, as they made a Adventure Time TV that constantly plays episodes, alongside a lovely BMO shell to store the entire thing in.

An Adventure Time TV in a BMO case

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this cute television was the idea of u/golbscholar on Reddit. They were inspired by a Simpsons-based project of a similar design, but based their version around the hit TV show, Adventure Time. To fit the theme, erverything used a cased shaped around BMO, one of the more popular characters from the show.

In a different post showing off the project, golbscholar stated that they'd make a GitHub page to host the code they used for this project. Hopefully, if you want to make your own Adventure Time (or Star Trek, or Friends) player, you'll soon have everything you need to get started.

If you'd like to try something else with a Raspberry Pi, you can always learn how to stream games to your TV with a Pi and Steam Link. Or, if you've got a fluffy friend who'd appreciate the gift far more than you, you can check out the time someone made a Raspberry Pi TV for their cat.