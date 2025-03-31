Summary Raspberry Pi Zero project prints photos using a thermal printer.

The creator provided files to 3D print the case and the full bill of materials.

Software includes picamera2, PIL, and python-escpos for taking and printing photos.

Do you remember Polaroid cameras? No, seriously, if you do remember, let me know. I seem to remember that they were cool in practice, but after you took a photo, you had to shake the film like crazy to get it to develop, and I think it was really expensive to buy more rolls. Anyway, the point is that this Raspberry Pi project brings back memories of using Polaroid cameras. And while it doesn't use the exact same methods that a Polaroid used to print its photos, it's still an amazing DIY project.

The Pi-Zero based Instant Camera uses a thermal printer to get the job done

In a post on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, tinkerer Spacerower showed off their latest project. It's a Raspberry Pi Zero portable camera that prints off photos, kind of like a Polaroid. The actual mechanism behind it is a lot different than the popular camera brand—while Polaroids used film, this Pi camera utilises a thermal printer akin to the one the Game Boy camera used—but it's still an awesome project you can make at home.

Its creator says that the build was pretty complex, so they haven't uploaded a full tutorial. However, they have supplied the files they used to 3D print the case, plus a full bill of materials, on Printables. Here's all the stuff they used:

Raspberry pi Zero W EM5820 thermal printer 2s 1200mah li-ion battery raspberry pi camera v1.3 2 green, 2 red leds ST7789 240x240 SPI screen EC11 rotary encoder (D profile) 2s lipo protection board 2s usb lipo charger 5V BEC module usb C female port 2 3x6x8 aluminium bushings 6 1x6 round magnets 4 9x3x1.5 magnets A variety of m2 m2.5 and m3 bolts

As for the software side, Spacerower says they used "picamera2 for taking the pictures, PIL for cropping and rotating them and turning them into black and white images, and python-escpos for printing them." And while it's a shame that we won't get a full tutorial, hopefully these details are enough to inspire you to make something yourself.