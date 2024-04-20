Have you ever come across a scene and wish you knew how to put it into prose? Now, with the power of AI, you no longer have to struggle. Two people have invented the Poetry Camera, an ingenious device that analyses what you snap and prints out an AI-generated poem about what it sees, Polaroid-style. Best of all, because the entire thing runs off a Raspberry Pi board, you can make your own.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

The Poetry Camera turns pictures into prose

As reported by TechCrunch, the Poetry Camera is special. It looks just like a regular camera, including a small printer on the underside. However, instead of printing photos, it'll produce a receipt-like piece of paper with AI-written poetry on it. Fortunately, you don't need to shake it to help the words develop faster; they're ready to read the moment they come out. And from the demos we've seen, the camera is remarkably good at summing up what it saw.

The developers of this camera, Kelin Carolyn Zhang and Ryan Mather, used a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W to power and process everything. As such, you can make your own if you wish. If this sounds like something you'd like, head over to the Poetry Camera GitHub page for more information. The guide is still a WIP, but it should contain enough information for you to get started.

If you're not so technically sound, you can instead sign up on the website to learn when you can pick up your own prose-producing camera. Or, if you're keen to get tinkering but don't know where to start, try out one of these simple Raspberry Pi projects to learn how to make your own electronics.