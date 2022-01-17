A Raspberry Pi makes Apple CarPlay possible on a Tesla

Apple has been slowly entering the automotive field for the past few years. It first started with CarPlay, an iOS-based infotainment system that is available on some car models. It then released CarKey — a way for iPhone and Apple Watch users to unlock and start their cars through the Wallet app. The next step could potentially be an actual Apple Car built by the company itself. In the meantime, there have been some manufacturers that are actively avoiding implementing Apple’s automotive features — such as Tesla. The company still doesn’t support Apple CarPlay to keep its infotainment system as the only option on its automobiles. Despite that, a developer has managed to run CarPlay on his Tesla through a Raspberry Pi.

Steering wheel controls + current state of #teslaCarPlay on video. Next step is to improve Wi-Fi connection, the stream is 2x smoother when viewed on my laptop pic.twitter.com/0wFFUQQPkx — Michał Gapiński (@mikegapinski) January 14, 2022

As Tesla North reports (via MacRumors), a developer has managed to run CarPlay on his Tesla Model 3 through a Raspberry Pi. Michał Gapiński came up with the workaround and managed to make Apple’s infotainment system functional on Tesla’s screen, though a custom Android-based firmware. Gapiński mentions that he plans to work on improving the WiFi connection and eventually releasing the product publicly — once it’s stable enough.

His custom setup allows him to use Apple Maps and Apple Music in his car just fine. Additionally, the steering wheel buttons support controlling CarPlay. Tesla officially supports some music streaming services — such as Tidal — but Apple’s service remains unavailable for unknown reasons. With other electric cars (like some BMW models) supporting Apple Music, users of the mentioned service might favor buying cars from manufacturers other than Tesla to take advantage of the service’s integration.

