Raspberry Pi 5 debuted to much fanfare, and with good reason. The single-board computer has several hardware improvements compared to its predecessors, including a quad-core CPU that clocks around 2.4GHz. It also has a GPU that can reach a clock speed of 800MHz, making it fully capable of handling newer displays. Despite its initial success, it seems that the Raspberry Pi Foundation isn’t done just yet — the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5) is all but confirmed, and it could come as soon as this year.

YouTube creator Jeff Geerling recently had an opportunity to interview Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi, which led to the reveal of the CM5 news. When Geerling asked Upton about the model, he confirmed that the model is “happening” before suggesting that it could arrive at some point in 2024. Thus far, little much else is known about the CM5, aside from the fact that it will likely have the same dual connectors as the Compute Module 4 (via Tom’s Hardware). It’s also speculated that the CM5 will have a similar 55x40mm form, but again, few details have been made public. With all of this being said, it wouldn’t be surprising if it pulled from CM4 in more ways than one.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 launched at a budget-friendly starting price of $25, and it was built on a 64-bit quad-core BCM2711 application processor. It also supported dual HDMI interfaces and included a single-lane PCIe 2.0 interface. Perhaps its most notable highlight, however, was its variations — the CM4 came in 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM models, along with optional 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB eMMC flash storage. If the CM5 is anything like its predecessor, it isn’t hard to imagine Raspberry Pi enthusiasts — and PC hardware customers — clambering to get their hands on it.