Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 now available for purchase with various memory options.

Aimed at commercial and industrial use due to smaller form factor and expanded features.

Prices start at $45 for 2GB version and go up to $75 for 8GB version.

You may already know about the Raspberry Pi, but do you know about its sister product, the Compute Module ? These little boards pack the Pi down into a smaller form factor to fit more use cases. For a while now, we've had the Raspberry Pi 5 available for purchase, but its Compute Module sister was nowhere to be seen. Well, if you've been looking for it, today's your lucky day, as the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is now ready for purchase.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is now on sale

As announced on the Raspberry Pi blog, you can now grab the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. It's similar to the main Raspberry Pi 5 board, except it has been cut down to an even smaller size. It's mostly aimed at commercial and industrial use, where the board's smaller form factors allow it to squeeze into slots that the bigger version can't fit, but nothing stops anyone from grabbing their own if they feel it'll help bring their project to life.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 has a selection of different setups. You can grab one with 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM and 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of MLC eMMC non-volatile memory. And if that's not beefy enough for you, they hope to get a 16GB RAM version released in 2025. Each model comes with a "Lite" variant that removes the storage, which is perfect if you plan on only storing things on the Pi's SD card and don't want to pay extra for space you won't use.

Here's a list of all the parts that come with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5:

A 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU

A VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.3

Dual 4Kp60 HDMI® display output

A 4Kp60 HEVC decoder

Optional dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth 5.0

2 × USB 3.0 interfaces, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation

Gigabit Ethernet, with IEEE 1588 support

2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers

A PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals

30 GPIOs, supporting 1.8V or 3.3V operation

A rich selection of peripherals (UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, SDIO, and PWM)

If you want to grab one for yourself, they start at $45 for the 2GB RAM Lite version and go up to $90 for the 8GB RAM 64GB eMMC version of the board.