Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi 4 Pelican Cyberdeck: DIY heavy-duty portable computer in a sturdy Pelican case.

Water-resistant ports and LED system included for added protection and functionality.

Project is ongoing with room for improvement, including cooling enhancements and a future Raspberry Pi 5 upgrade.

When you need to take a computer with you, sometimes a laptop will suffice, and sometimes you want something a little chunkier. While there are rugged laptops designed to take a beating, one person has taken the extra step and designed a Raspberry Pi laptop built inside of a protective case. The best bit is, if you like what you see, the creator has uploaded everything you need to make it yourself.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

The Raspberry Pi 4 Pelican Cyberdeck is a heavy-duty portable computer you can make yourself

In a post on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, user _Jake_Simek_ posted their project for all to see. It's a cyberdeck built out of a Raspberry Pi 4 and a Pelican 1150 case, and it's built to be pretty rugged. For instance, the ports are water-resistant to keep it safe from spills, and the entire case becomes protected from the elements once it's closed up. It even has an LED system to let you know if the device is on and if it's charging.

If you want to give this project a shot yourself, head over to its GitHub page and check out the documentation. The project isn't wholly complete yet; there are still some teething issues that the designer wants to iron out, such as a lack of trackpad. And if you try operating the case while it's closed, it'll eventually get too toasty for the hardware.

However, Jake seems pretty confident that they can tweak the design to allow for better cooling and make room for a trackpad. Plus, they plan to upgrade to a Raspberry Pi 5, which should make it even beefier. Let's hope they can find a way to make this cool design even better.