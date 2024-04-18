Key Takeaways All-in-one printers can be inconvenient, but you can now create your own affordable document scanner with a Raspberry Pi and some simple components.

Skip the hassle of searching for a printer or scanner by building a budget-friendly document scanner using DIY instructions and basic tools.

With clear instructions and minimal materials required, you can enjoy high-quality scanning results with a homemade Raspberry Pi-powered scanner.

All-in-one printers feel like a necessary evil. You can go through a long period of your life without needing to print or scan someone, but the one time you do, you're really out of luck unless you have a friend who owns one or your local library has units you can rent out. Fortunately, the all-in-one printer's tyranny may be over, as someone has created and programmed their own document scanner for a fraction of the price. And best of all, you can make one too.

The Raspberry Pi-powered document scanner

As spotted by Hackaday, you can see all the details over on Instructables. Invented by Caelestis Cosplay, this clever device can scan documents and digitize them, just like an actual scanner. However, unlike an actual scanner, you can buy and make one for yourself for dirt cheap. Excluding the 3D printed parts (which you could easily pay someone else to make for cheap if you don't have a 3D printer), all you need is:

Raspberry Pi 4b Pi Camera V2 1 x Push Button 3 x 220 ohm resistors 1 x Green 3mm LED 1 x Orange 3mm LED Soldering equipment USB stick Jumper wires Breadboard (optional, but helpful) Micro SD card with at least 16GB Micro SD card reader

Once you have everything ready, the tutorial at the end of the Instructables article will tell you everything you need to do, including the source code. Once it's built, you can place a document in the scanner and have it scanned; the device will beep once when it starts, and twice when it's finished. The picture quality is fantastic; if you don't believe us, check out these images that Caelestis Cosplay generated with the scanner:

Close

So, next time you need something scanned and you're looking at a trek to your local library, think how much more fun it'd be if you made your own instead as your next ambitious Raspberry Pi project.