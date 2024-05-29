Key Takeaways Build a mini love tester machine using a Raspberry Pi for a fun, nostalgia-filled project.

Parts include Raspberry Pi Pico, LCD, nickel strips, and battery - not overly complex.

You can purchase parts directly to simplify the process, minimal soldering required for assembly.

If you've ever been to an arcade, bar, or bowling alley over the past four decades, chances are you've spotted or tried your hand at a "love tester" machine. Of course, these machines never really gauged how much passion you might have had coursing through your veins, but they were great for entertainment purposes, especially if you were younger.

Now, if you've missed these machines and wanted to build one of your own, chances are, this micro-sized version of the love tester is going to be right up your alley. The project, called Dr. Love, was first shared on Github, where it was then discovered by the folks at Hackster. It's a Raspberry Pi project that's not overly complicated, doesn't include too many parts, and uses a galvanic skin response (GSR) to generate a reaction.

A fun device that leans on nostalgia

Now, as you can imagine, this device isn't really going to provide any real results, but could be a fun weekend project and party trick to show your friends or those close to you. When it comes to parts, the device's main components include the Raspberry Pi Pico with LCD, along with some nickel strips, battery, and other smaller components.

For the most part, this isn't going to be something overly complicated, and if you want to keep things simple, you can always purchase all the parts directly from the creator's Tindie store. Of course, this route will make the project more costly, but could be a bit more for those that aren't familiar with searching for parts across the internet or at their local supply store.

Once you've got all the parts assembled, there is going to be a little soldering involved. And once you test all the connections, it's just a matter of installing the CircuitPython firmware. From there, you're good to go, and you'll be ready to test the love of those around you. Of course, if you're not into building it, you can always just check out the video above to see how it works. Or check out some other simple SBC projects for you to tackle.