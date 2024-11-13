Robotics, automation, and AI can do some pretty amazing things to improve our productivity as well as our mental and physical well-being. In fact, automation has become a cool and practical part of our daily lives, even at home.

Have you ever dreamed of having a robot that can bring you a refreshing drink while you chill? Well, buckle up, because we’re about to embark on a fun DIY project that’ll show you how to build your very own autonomous drink-serving robot.

This handy RPi-driven gadget is perfect for parties, family gatherings, or just showing off your tech skills. Imagine a robot that can sense its surroundings, navigate to different spots, and safely carry your drinks around a room — all while avoiding obstacles.

Close

Whether you’re a seasoned DIYer or a tech hobbyist looking for a new project, this guide will take you through the basics. We’ll cover everything from building the robot frame to programming its movements,Ω and even some creative ideas to make your robot truly unique. So, let’s get started and create a robot that’s both functional and fun to use.

Building the body for Tipsy, your autonomous drink-carrying robot

You'll need a base as strong as your thirst

Let’s get your robot ready for some drinks! First, you’ll need a sturdy base. One solid option is the Scuttle robot, which provides a kit including the bottom frame, motors, wheels, and more. The folks at Viam followed that route to build their autonomous drink-carrying robot, Tipsy.

Here are the main components you need to build Tipsy following Viam’s tutorial.

SBC and sensor components Robot and power components T-slotted framing rails Raspberry Pi with microSD card Assembled SCUTTLE Rover robot 4 X 3-foot single four-slot rails (30mm square, hollow) for the robot’s height Two ultrasonic sensors 12V battery and charger 2 X 12-inch single four-slot rails (30mm square, hollow) for the base to hold drink box USB camera DC-DC buck converter (12V in, 5V out) Framing structural brackets for 30mm rails

You’ll also need a box to hold ice and drinks. Viam’s designers used a simple plastic bin, but you could also use an appropriately sized cooler to help keep your drinks even colder. You may also want to get four acrylic panels to cover the sides, along with hook-and-loop tape or some other way to secure your 12V battery.

You might also decide to start from scratch, incorporating a mix of new components with parts repurposed from other devices. If you choose to build everything yourself, I still recommend reviewing the Viam example project for guidance and inspiration. Viam’s example is a terrific starting point, since it also includes wiring schematics to help you appropriately connect the Raspberry Pi to the rover base and all the sensors.

Source: Viam / YouTube

A small platform on wheels works great, or you can use parts from remote-controlled cars or robotics kits with wheels, a motor, and a chassis. To keep the drinks safe, put a secure cup holder or tray on top of the platform.

Next, we’ll add some sensors to help the robot understand its surroundings. Infrared or ultrasonic sensors are common choices. They send out signals and measure the time it takes to bounce back, which helps the robot avoid obstacles. We usually put these sensors on the front and sides so the robot can navigate around things in its path.

Finally, we need a reliable power source. Rechargeable batteries are a good option because they give the robot enough energy to keep going for hours. With the physical structure and sensors in place, your drink-carrying robot is almost ready for programming.

Programming your beverage-toting robotic companion

Give your robot the brains to match its brawn

The goal is to teach it to identify obstacles, find its way to specific spots, and carry drinks without spilling them. Platforms like Viam make it easy for DIYers to program their robots. They have user-friendly interfaces as well as tools that simplify the process.

For basic movement, you’ll need to write or adapt code that tells the robot to start, stop, and steer based on what it senses. Most robotics platforms let you program in Python or JavaScript, easy languages for beginners. If you’re using a Raspberry Pi as your computer, you’ll be best off using Python. The example project even provides the code you’ll need to make it all work.

Source: Viam / YouTube

With Viam’s tools, you can program the robot to map out your space. This can be as simple as setting waypoints — specific places in the room where the robot can deliver drinks. You’ll program the robot’s sensors to detect obstacles and change its path if needed so it doesn’t bump into walls, furniture, or people.

Source: Viam / YouTube

Some advanced features might include setting up a “home base” where the robot can go after delivering drinks or when it needs to recharge. With the right coding instructions, your robot will learn to navigate smoothly, even in new places.

Making the robot even better and more personalized

The bot can do more than just zip around the room

Once your robot is up and running, there are tons of ways to make it even better and more fun. Here are some ideas:

Voice commands : Integrate voice recognition so that you can command your robot to fetch a drink with a simple voice request.

: Integrate voice recognition so that you can command your robot to fetch a drink with a simple voice request. Multi-drink delivery : Install a larger tray or multiple cup holders, allowing the robot to carry more than one drink at a time for larger gatherings.

: Install a larger tray or multiple cup holders, allowing the robot to carry more than one drink at a time for larger gatherings. Temperature control : Add a small cooling or heating element to keep beverages at the desired temperature while with the robot.

: Add a small cooling or heating element to keep beverages at the desired temperature while with the robot. Enhanced navigation : Add more sophisticated sensors, such as LiDAR, to improve obstacle detection and smooth navigation.

: Add more sophisticated sensors, such as LiDAR, to improve obstacle detection and smooth navigation. Aesthetic upgrades: Give your robot a personality by adding LED lights, sound effects, or even a custom paint job. These upgrades don’t affect functionality, but make the experience more entertaining.

Upgrade your robot with these add-ons and watch it become more efficient, user-friendly, and tailored to your specific needs.

The DIY project that will astonish your party guests

Building an autonomous drink-serving robot is an exciting and rewarding project that combines engineering, programming, and creativity. Following the steps provided, you can make your own robot that can serve drinks autonomously, navigate obstacles, and even follow specific routes in your home.

Source: Viam / YouTube

Anyone can build and customize their own drink-serving robot with basic DIY skills and some patience. Gather your materials, start building, and enjoy the convenience and fun of having a personalized drink-serving robot.