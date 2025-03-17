Summary An e-ink weather forecaster project was shared on the Raspberry Pi subreddit and looks great.

The developer detailed how to make it, pulling weather data from OpenWeatherMap and using Chromium.

This project leverages tech from a previous e-ink clock project, offering an alternative for those not into checking the weather.

If you've seen me write articles about Raspberry Pi projects, you'll know that I have a soft spot for e-ink displays. There's just something about them that looks so clean and elegant that I can't get enough of them. As such, when someone posted an amazing e-ink weather forecast on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, you know I had to check it out.

This cool creation was the idea of AKZ Dev, who showed off their work in two photos. It shows an e-ink display in a nice picture frame displaying the current weather in both landscape and portrait mode, and honestly, it looks great either way.

Fortunately, the developer wasn't interested in just showing off their Pi prowess. In the post's comments, they go into extensive detail as to how they made it, and even links to their guides on how you can make your own:

This is a new plugin for the InkyPi project I shared previously. I’m pulling weather data from OpenWeatherMap and rendering the dashboard with HTML & CSS. Chromium captures a screenshot of the HTML, which is then displayed on the screen. Built using the 7.3-inch Inky Impression with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. A local web server hosted on the Pi lets you update the display through your browser and schedule automatic refreshes. Github Repo: https://github.com/fatihak/InkyPi YouTube Tutorial: https://youtu.be/L5PvQj1vfC4 Building the Weather Dashboard: https://youtu.be/65sda565l9Y

If the video listed as the YouTube tutorial seems familiar, it may be because you saw one of his previous projects that we covered. Back in December, AKZ Dev showed us how to make an e-ink clock using a Raspberry Pi , and this project leverages that same tech to make the weather forecaster. So, if you're not interested in if it's sunny outside but you still want to make something with an e-ink display (and I don't blame you), a clock may be more your speed.

If you're still not an e-ink fan (for shame), be sure to check out this beautiful Raspberry Pi-powered color e-ink frame, plus these reasons you should consider an E Ink monitor as your next monitor.