Why make do with a static photo frame when you can own one that changes automatically? While there are plenty of digital photo frames out there that can bring your snaps to life, nothing feels better than making your own. One person on Reddit has shown just how cool a DIY photo frame can be, displaying the power of combining a Raspberry Pi, a color eInk display, and Google Photos into one amazing project.

The InkMemories device: the coolest way to show off your digital photos

This cool project comes to us via Tymotex on Reddit. In a post on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, they mention that the project was a gift for their partner. It's a photo frame that uses a color eInk display to show off photos, grabbing the images from a cloud storage service. Every hour, the Raspberry Pi grabs a new image from the cloud storage and displays it. Even better, any new images are automatically entered into the pool of images that can be selected.

If you really want to read more about this cool project, you can see the thought behind the design on the InkMemories blog. If you want the setup instructions and the code to get the photo display running, you can find all of those on the InkMemories GitHub page.

By itself, the project is amazing; however, I'd love to see someone make a variant where they can use the Raspberry Pi to take a photo that can then enter the pool of images. After all, there are plenty of cameras for the Raspberry Pi out there, so why not make something that can both snap and display new photos?