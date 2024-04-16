Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi wired to Etch-a-Sketch creates art effortlessly from uploaded images without manual dials turning.

Etch-a-Sketches always seem like a fun pastime until you try to actually draw with one. One mistake and you wonder why you're even bothering trying to draw with one instead of using anything else. However, someone has removed the frustration of using an Etch-a-Sketch by wiring one up to a Raspberry Pi. Best of all, you don't even need to turn the dials; just give the Raspberry Pi an image to draw and it will do all the work for you without accidentally shaking the canvas.

Raspberry Pi takes on a toy from the '60s

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this Raspberry Pi project comes to us through Micah Tilton on YouTube. Micah was impressed by the number of expertly-drawn Etch-a-Sketch pieces appearing online, but he didn't feel he could match that level of quality. Instead, he decided to make a Raspberry Pi do all the work for him.

It's a pretty ingenious piece of kit. Micah can upload an image to the Raspberry Pi, which converts it into a black-and-white image. Then, the Raspberry Pi calculates how to recreate the drawing with one line. After that, it works out what movements it would have to perform on the Etch-a-Sketch's dials to achieve the same result. It then sends these instructions to two stepper motors attached to the Etch-a-Sketch dials that draw the artwork out.

Using Raspberry Pis to create art

This cool project is but one of many ways people have used Raspberry Pis to make art. Granted, this project is more about recreating art than conjuring something new, but people have managed to perform the latter on their tiny computers. For example, you can use your Raspberry Pi to make AI-generated art on your TV if that's more your style. And as the AI capabilities of SBCs grow, who knows what else they might do?