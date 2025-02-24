Summary LED matrix cube project showcases customizable images using Raspberry Pi.

Sometimes, you just need to make a project because it looks pretty. And how much prettier can you get than an LED matrix? If you're interested in sprucing up your room or office with a cool light show, this Raspberry Pi project may be just what you're looking for.

You, too, can display stuff on this cool LED cube powered by a Pi

This cool project comes to us from KayaEmilia, who posted their results on the Raspberry Pi subreddit. It's an LED cube onto which you can broadcast any image you like. So, if you've always wanted a Minecraft TNT block sitting on your office desk, now's your chance.

So, how was it made? The original poster points to this Adafruit tutorial on how to get everything up and running. If the poster used the same Pi as in this guide, there would be a Raspberry Pi 4B under the hood in the above example.

However, it seems that KayaEmilia took matters into their own hands when it came to sourcing the other hardware. Being an Adafruit tutorial, the guide will obviously recommend Adafruit products for you to purchase, which can be pretty costly. Some people speculate that it'd run up a bill of $300-350 from parts alone. However, KayaEmilia states that they use cheaper parts sourced from AliExpress, so it's worth taking a look there if you don't want to pay a premium for Adafruit's stuff.

