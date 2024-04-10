Key Takeaways A new Raspberry Pi project has emerged with a creation that uses an RP2040 processor.

The watch does away with traditional hands and tells time using an LED.

For now, it's just a project, but it will be interesting to see how far it goes.

SBCs have come a long way since they were first introduced, and the Raspberry Pi is still one of the most popular options in 2024. While people look for more power and features with the latest Raspberry Pi 5, it never ceases to amaze me with how many creative projects come to life using these amazing boards. Just over the span of a few months, we've already seen a TV for felines, BMO, an AirPlay receiver, and so much more.

And of course, there are always going to be plenty more around the corner so long as there are some enthusiastic tinkerers waiting to raise the bar and take on a challenge. With that said, we're now getting a glimpse at an ambitious new project that was first revealed on Reddit via Tom's Hardware, where user littlespleen (Kim Paulsson) shared images of an LED watch powered by a Raspberry Pi.

A fascinating project using a Raspberry Pi

When it comes to the project itself, the circular PCB is utilizing one of the very first processors designed by Raspberry Pi, the RP2040, which first made its debut with the Raspberry Pi Pico. What makes this watch unique is that it doesn't make use of any hands and instead relies on a set of LEDs to tell the time.

And while it's a great little gadget, it's actually quite functional since it can be powered by a battery. As you can see, this watch is nowhere near complete, but it probably won't take too much effort to build a housing and get it ready for daily use. As of now, it's just a project, but who knows where this cute LED watch will go from here?

While working with a Raspberry Pi might seem daunting, it doesn't have to be if you have the right tools. Once you're ready to dip your toes in, you'll want to take a look at some of the absolute must-have essentials, and from there, you can always just install an operating system to get started and just start tinkering away from there. So if you've been curious, think about giving it a try.