So it turns out that if you release a product for a DIY-centric community, they'll create accessories and tools for it in a matter of days. Who knew? Regardless, if you've picked up a shiny new Raspberry Pi Monitor released a couple of days ago and need something to keep it upright, this 3D printable stand is just the trick.

This cool creation comes to us by eracoon on the Raspberry Pi subreddit. The Raspberry Pi Monitor was advertised as part of a two-piece setup alongside the Raspberry Pi 500 to create a mini PC you can customize. Still, while the monitor does come with its little stand, it doesn't quite have the same standing power as the ones you find on bigger screens.

Eraccoon's solution was to make a stand that anyone can download and 3D print for themselves. It even has a little alcove that snugly fits a Pi 5 for easier SBC storage, although you can also fit a Pi 2, 3, or 4 in there if you so desire. Check it out:

Apart from the little Pi nook, the stand comes with an impressive array of features. It features pathways for wires, so you don't have to worry about cable management, and its design allows it to be 3D printed without any support. It also takes up very little room, which is perfect for those cluttered workbenches.

If you want one for yourself, head over to the project's Printable page and download the files for free now. And while you're at it, why not check out some of the best Raspberry Pi operating systems and pick one the one best suited for your needs?