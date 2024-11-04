Key Takeaways The Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a 7" touchscreen for Pi projects with a 720x1280 resolution and five-finger touch support.

The display doesn't need external power; it runs off the Pi board, making it perfect for outdoor projects.

It's compatible with all Raspberry Pi models except the Zero series, and the boards can be easily connected for seamless functionality.

Hey, remember when the Raspberry Pi Touch Display was announced? If you do, you may be surprised to learn that it first came out in 2015, almost ten years ago. If you've been hankering for an official screen but don't want to use the older model, don't fret; the Raspberry Pi company has now pulled back the curtain on the Touch Display 2, and it's looking like a winner already.

Raspberry Pi reveals the Touch Display 2

As announced on the Raspberry Pi blog, the Touch Display 2 is looking like a good upgrade from its older brother. Here are the specs as per the company:

7″ diagonal display

88mm × 155mm active area

720 (RGB) × 1280 pixels

True multi-touch capacitive panel, supporting five-finger touch

Fully supported by Raspberry Pi OS

Powered from the host Raspberry Pi

The last point is the most interesting. Having a screen that doesn't require an external power supply and can run off of the Pi's board is bound to make it suitable for a ton of projects where it's trickier to supply devices with energy. Think of Pi projects that need to be outside to function - you don't really want to run additional wires just to keep the screen powered on.

The company says that every Raspberry Pi above the 1B can run it, except the Zero series as it lacks a DSI port. Just screw the board onto the back of the screen, wire it up, and it should work natively with the Raspberry Pi OS. Plus, the five-finger touch, on-screen keyboard, and built-in display driver PCB are nice touches.

If you still want to grab the first Touch Display, Raspberry Pi confirmed that it's not discontinuing it; however, it won't recommend the first model over the second. The company claims it will produce the Touch Display 2 "until 2030 at the earliest," so you've got plenty of time to grab one.

The Touch Display 2 costs $60, and you can read all about it in the announcement blog post.