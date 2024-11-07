Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi Foundation releases its own USB hub for $12.

The hub is designed to work seamlessly with all Raspberry Pi products.

An external power input supports high-power peripherals, with no external power needed for lower-power devices.

If you want to expand how many USB ports your Raspberry Pi has access to, you may have considered getting a USB hub. However, if you're anything like the Raspberry Pi Foundation, you may have found that the current offerings aren't ideal for your use case. Fortunately, the company has decided to solve the problem by simply making its own.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation releases its own USB hub

As announced on the Raspberry Pi website, the company discusses what went into its decision to make its own hub. As it turns out, it's less than pleased with the current offerings on the market:

Why design our own hub? Well, we’d become frustrated with the quality and price of the hubs available online. Either you pay a lot of money for a nicely designed and reliable product, which works well with a broad range of hosts and peripherals; or you cheap out and get something much less compatible, or unreliable, or ugly, or all three. Sometimes you spend a lot of money and still get a lousy product. It felt like we were trapped in a race to the bottom, where bad quality drives out good, and marketplaces like Amazon end up dominated by the cheapest thing that can just about answer to the name “hub”.

In response, the company released its own hub, suitably called the "Raspberry Pi USB 3 Hub." It's designed to work with your Raspberry Pis, with the store page claiming that it has been "tested to work seamlessly with all Raspberry Pi products"; however, nothing is stopping you from using it on other devices like a PC or laptop. And the best bit is, it comes in at a nice price point of $12.

This is usually where the story ends, but upon finding this piece of news, our writer Jeff Butts informed me that he knows of a great USB hub for Raspberry Pis that only costs a few dollars more. This is the same man who built his own air quality monitor with a Raspberry Pi, which is how you know he knows his stuff. If you'd like to see the Jeff-approved alternative, check out the Sabrent model below.