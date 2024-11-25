Key Takeaways The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W brings wireless functionality at a budget-friendly price of $7.

It supports 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2, making it ideal for IoT projects.

The board offers upgraded features and capabilities, maintaining compatibility with earlier Raspberry Pi Pico models.

Fans of SBCs have likely already gotten their hands on the shiny new Raspberry Pi Pico 2, which debuted in Summer 2024. Despite it being fresh out of the factory, it only set you back $5 to call one your own. Now, the company has followed it up with the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W, and despite having more functionality than its older brother, it's still at a price that won't leave you reeling.

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W brings wireless functionality to the cheap but powerful SBC

As announced on the Raspberry Pi website, the company has released the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W. This board looks and feels similar to the regular Pi Pico 2, with one key difference: this one supports wireless communication. This makes it especially useful for Internet of Things (IoT) projects that rely on an independence from wires to keep everything in working order.

As Raspberry Pi puts it:

The on-board CYW43439 modem from our friends at Infineon provides 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and is supported by C and MicroPython libraries. Enthusiasts benefit from the breadboard-friendly Pico form factor, while our upcoming RM2 radio module (already in use on Pimoroni’s Pico Plus 2 W) provides a route to scale for professional products which have been prototyped on the platform.

So, how much will the extra wireless features set you back? While the original Pi Pico 2 clocked in at $5, this wireless one is priced at $7—only a $2 difference. As such, if you want to upgrade your setup to support wireless communications, now is the perfect time.