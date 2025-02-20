Summary Raspberry Pi Pico 2040 now supports clock speeds of 200Hz officially.

After setting up the new SDK version, you can run it at a higher speed.

Grab the new SDK from GitHub and consider creating a game like Snake as a project.

If you want to squeeze more juice out of your Raspberry Pi Pico 2040, you're in luck. An update to the SDK has opened the gates for an official clock boost to 200Hz over the model's previous 133Hz speeds. It takes a little bit of setup, but once done, you can enjoy almost double the clock speeds without doing something off the books.

As announced on the Raspberry Pi Pico SDK GitHub page, you can now get your 2040 running at 200Hz with official support:

RP2040 has now been certified to run at a system clock of 200Mhz when using a regulator voltage of at least 1.15 volts. The SDK by default performs clock setup for you before your program enters main() . If you haven't customized the clock configuration in any way, it will attempt to configure the system clock based on the value of SYS_CLK_MHZ (or SYS_CLK_KHZ / SYS_CLK_HZ if specified instead). Without further information from you, it can only do this for specific clock frequencies.

Once you download the new SDK version, you can set the clock to 200 with this command in the preprocessor define: SYS_CLK_MHZ=200 . Once done, it'll automatically bump up the voltage so you have the juice to keep it running.

If you want to give it a shot, be sure to grab it from the GitHub page linked above. And if you want a project to try, why not make a cute game of Snake using your Raspberry Pi Pico 2040?